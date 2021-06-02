Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $120.22 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,074 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $120,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

C stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.86. 619,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,529,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

