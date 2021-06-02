Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 39,500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.50. 91,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,922. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.