Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 189,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

