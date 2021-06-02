Levolution (LEVL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $135,207.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $135,207.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.01030533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.77 or 0.09573350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,759,497 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.