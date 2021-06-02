Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.74

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 16979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

