LHT Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. LHT has a total market capitalization of $173,566.10 and $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008156 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

