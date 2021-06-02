Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.93. 8,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

