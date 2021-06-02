Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Trading Up 0.2%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 398,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 127,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

