Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Trading 8% Higher

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.46 and last traded at 0.46. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.43.

About Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine deposits in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Paradox North property located in Grand County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp.

