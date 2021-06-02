Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $173.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $694.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $701.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $739.93 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.97. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

