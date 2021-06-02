LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.18. LifeVantage shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 62,536 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LifeVantage by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

