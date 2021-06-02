LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0210

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $21.62 million and $42,762.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00082335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.01030581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.02 or 0.09582745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052265 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,037,496,826 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,078,578 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

