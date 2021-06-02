Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Update

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

