Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $18.08. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $900.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.56.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

