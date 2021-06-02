Linear Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.32 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Linear has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $165.63 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.10 or 0.01023922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.28 or 0.09579866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,663,222,159 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.