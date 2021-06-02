LiquidApps Market Capitalization Tops $17.77 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $13,629.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 8,242.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00091000 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

