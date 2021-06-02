Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Cap Hits $794,241.47

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $794,241.47 and approximately $32,690.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00284112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00185900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.01162250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.64 or 0.99660431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars.

