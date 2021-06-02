Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0210 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $15.24 million and $4,965.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.12 or 0.01193643 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,841.00 or 0.99903097 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 725,917,075 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

