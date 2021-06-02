LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of LKQ worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

