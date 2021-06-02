Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 29th total of 809,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.1 days.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.36.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBLCF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.