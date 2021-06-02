Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Tops $1.56 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $670,709.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,048,134 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

