LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00021346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $119.53 million and $112,530.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

