Loom Network Hits One Day Volume of $9.44 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $79.62 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.01024557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.73 or 0.09471420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051762 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

