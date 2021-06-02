Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.72. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 85,807 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

