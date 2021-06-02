Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.72. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 85,807 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
