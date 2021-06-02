Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,842 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Crown Castle International worth $79,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $191.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

