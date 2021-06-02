Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $94.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $94,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

