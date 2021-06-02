Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.18% of Illinois Tool Works worth $126,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $233.23 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

