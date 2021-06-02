Loser Coin (LOWB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.29 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $28.29 million and $14.83 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 208.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00284333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00187495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.29 or 0.01243455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,566.07 or 1.00178449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00033112 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

