Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 6,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,621,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $5,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

