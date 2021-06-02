Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 374.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,945 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

