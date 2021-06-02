Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

