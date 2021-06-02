Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNEGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNEGY remained flat at $$34.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.11. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

