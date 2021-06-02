Lympo (LYM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $336,233.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and $336,233.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

