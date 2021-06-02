LyondellBasell Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,386 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.30. 13,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,947. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 109,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

