MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,895. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Summit Partners L P grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

