Madison Wealth Management Buys 1,402 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,936,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.33. 3,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $227.82.

