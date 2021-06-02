Madison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 12,750 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

TSM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.70. 88,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,915,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

