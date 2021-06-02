Madison Wealth Management Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

