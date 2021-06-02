Madison Wealth Management Invests $2.74 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.85.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, hitting $378.43. 10,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,613. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.