Madison Wealth Management Purchases 1,018 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.40. 41,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.98 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

