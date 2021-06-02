Madison Wealth Management Purchases 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,381.03. 29,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

