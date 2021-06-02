Madison Wealth Management Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.22. 20,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,859. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

