Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $20,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.06. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

