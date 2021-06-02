MAG Silver (MAG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MAG Silver (TSE: MAG):

5/20/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$26.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – MAG Silver had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – MAG Silver had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – MAG Silver had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$26.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 493.33. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

