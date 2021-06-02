MAG Silver (MAG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MAG Silver (TSE: MAG):
- 5/20/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$26.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – MAG Silver had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – MAG Silver had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – MAG Silver had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$26.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 493.33. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
