MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00011581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00285428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00186709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.72 or 0.01251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.01 or 1.00088707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032615 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.