Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MJDLF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MJDLF traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 2,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

