Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MJDLF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MJDLF traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 2,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

