Manna Price Tops $0.0014 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Manna has a market cap of $947,956.46 and approximately $33.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 155.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,914.26 or 0.99844794 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,068,952 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,007 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

