ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,890 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,328,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAN opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

