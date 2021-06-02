Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,265.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,437.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

