Marino Management LLC Has $375.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marino Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,186 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 98.7% of Marino Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marino Management LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $375,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

